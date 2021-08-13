Softball parents spread school spirit

For the Linn County Leader

Parents of Marceline Senior Softball players spent time earlier this week taking part in an annual tradition - painting Tiger paws in front of the homes of softball players. Paws are painted on the road outside of athlete's homes before the start of each season. Varsity softball will kick-off their season with a Jamboree on Aug. 21, junior varsity will have a jamboree on Aug. 28. Both teams will take on Penney High School, at 5 p.m., on Aug. 30 at Penney.