Community Calendar

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Youth Flag Football Registration through Sept. 1. Two Divisions: Iddy Biddy and 1st/2nd grade. Call the YMCA for more information.

Youth Soccer Registration, Just for Kicks, Registration through Sept. 1. Four divisions: Iddy Biddy, 1st/2nd grade, 3rd/4th grade, 5th/8th grade. Practices begin week of Sept. 6. Call the YMCA for more information.

Brookfield YMCA “Get Back & Give Back” through Sept. 3. Pay no joining fee when you donate snack items for the Y Kids Program. Incentives for existing members. Call the YMCA for more information

Aug. 14

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Marceline Couples 20th Annual Golf Tournament. 12 p.m., 32812 Key Dr, Marceline. Open to the public. Call Maggie Hamilton for more information.

Brookfield High School Varsity & JV Football Aquafina/Gatorade Scrimmage. 9 a.m., Brookfield High School.

Aug. 15

Brookfield Aquatic Center, last day open for the public for the season.

Aug. 17

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John St., Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and Tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Aug. 18

Dog Swim, 5-7 p.m., Brookfield Aquatic Center.

Aug. 19

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Aug. 20

Brookfield High School Varsity & JV Football Jamboree. 7 p.m., 1t Macon High School.

Aug. 21

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Aug. 24

Brookfield City Council meeting. 5:30, City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Aug. 27

Brookfield High School Varsity Football. vs. Trenton High School 7 p.m., at Brookfield.

Brookfield City Wide Garage Sales. Sponsored by the Brookfield Public Library. Stop by the library to sign up. $10 to be placed on map. Aug. 24 is deadline to sign up. For more information, contact the library at 660-258-7439.

Aug. 28

Linneus United Methodist Church 1st Annual Ice Cream Social. 5-7 p.m., at the Thorne Activity Center. Free will donation. Raffle tickets available at event.

Downtown Marceline Wine & Art Stroll. 5 – 9 p.m.. $20 per person, $18 in advance. Contact Downtown Marceline for more information.