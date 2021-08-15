45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby schedule of events

For the Constitution-Tribune

Plans are underway for the 45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby, the weekend of Sept. 3-6, just outside of Brookfield. This year's weekend has several events and will once again allow spectators at the launch site, except on Friday, Sept. 3.

Schedule of events, Friday, Sept. 3: The launch site is not open to the public Friday.

7:15 a.m. US Women's National Inaugural Flight;

6 p.m. US Women's National Competition Flight;

7:30 p.m. South Main Night Flame -South Main Street

Saturday, Sept. 4:

7:15 a.m. John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight US Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship Flight at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site;

10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. East Twin Park activities include craft vendors, garage sales, flea market, food and more;

12 p.m., Balloon Derby Parade on Main Street. Lineup is 11:30 a.m., at the Trinity United Methodist - 300 S. Main;

4 p.m. Gates open at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site;

6 p.m. Balloon Flight US Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship Flight at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site;

7:30 p.m. Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site.

Sunday, Sept. 5:

7:15 a.m. Balloon Flight US Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship Flight at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site;

4 p.m. Gates open at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site;

6 p.m. Balloon Flight US Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship Flight at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site;

7:30 p.m. Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site.

Monday, Sept. 6:

7:15 a.m. Balloon Flight US Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship Flight at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site.

Balloon rides are not sold at this event. Drones are not permitted in the restricted airspace during the event.

Launch Site Admission is $2 per person or maximum of $6 per vehicle. Children under 4 free. Weekend passes are also available for $15 at NCM Graphics. A weekend pass allows admission of all occupants of one vehicle onto Spectator Field.