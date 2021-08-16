Arrests made following Brookfield vandalism

Three Brookfield residents face multiple charges multiple acts of vandalism and property damage in Brookfield and Linn County were reported last week. The suspects spray-painted racial, vulgar statements and pictures at multiple points within the city limits and in the county. A Linn County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle was also vandalized.

Online court information at www.courts.mo.gov, shows 19-year-old Bobby Ray Waddle Jr., Charles Emery Slater, 19, and Jazmine Nichole Camlen, 18, have each been charged with accessory to first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination, accessory to first-degree property damage involving law enforcement or a relative, and two counts of accessory to first-degree property damage, all felonies. The trio have each also have been charged with three counts of misdemeanor accessory to second-degree harassment.

Waddle also has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building.

Slater and Camlen are scheduled for court on Aug. 26 before Judge William Devoy. Waddle is scheduled for court on Aug. 19.

According to online records, this is Camlen's first arrest as an adult.

Slater has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk and 4th-degree assault. This next hearing, in that case, is Aug. 19 before Judge Devoy.

Waddle has previously been charged with and plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, and second-degree property damage.

Probable cause statements accuse Waddle, Slater, and Camlen of spray painting things, including railroad underpasses, a track hoe excavator, a grain truck, and a patrol vehicle. Waddle is also accused of firing a shotgun from a moving vehicle.

Two juveniles have been referred to the 9th Circuit Juvenile Office.

The Brookfield Police Department thanks the Brookfield Building and Grounds crew for the quick removal of all the graffiti.

The Brookfield Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Department made arrests based on facts obtained during the investigation and would like to remind everyone that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.