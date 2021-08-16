Storm leads to high winds, property damage

For the Linn County Leader

A severe thunderstorm with high winds made its way through Linn and surrounding counties on Thursday. Property damage was reported after the storm carrying high winds left the area and made its way across the state.

Shortly after the storm, the entire city of Marceline lost power due to a problem with the circuit connecting the city to Ameren UE's mainline. The storm also caused local outages due to tree limbs across lines. Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon said the entire town was without power for two hours, however, some residents were without power for one to five hours depending on if their outage was caused due to the circuit interruption or an individual service line outage.