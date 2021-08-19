Commission meeting minutes for Aug. 3

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Aug, 3, with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the July 27 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon was in to discuss an air conditioning issue in the annex building.

Mitchell Rice with Sam Graves office was in to visit.

The County tax levy hearing is set to be held on Aug24, 2021.

Juvenile Officer Stallo was in to discuss her budget to allow for an additional employee to handle increased workload due to Raise the Age legislation. The state will pay for a portion of the salary.

The Treasurer’s July monthly reconciliation and the ProCareRX quarterly report were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.