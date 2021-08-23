MoDOT sidewalk work to continue through October

For the Linn County Leader

A sidewalk improvement project that was scheduled to begin in July, but had been postponed, began Monday in Salisbury. The project to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), partially funded through the Transportation Alternatives Program, with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) providing the remaining funding, will improve sidewalks and other facilities in Salisbury, Keytesville and Chillicothe.

MoDOT has contracted with Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. to complete the improvement project. By contract, all work must be complete on or before Oct. 1, according to a press release. If the project extends beyond that date, liquidated damages may be assessed.

Areas of improvement, by city:

Salisbury – starting Monday, along the west side of Missouri Highway 129 beginning at Iowa Street and continuing to just north of Lusher Street; Northeast corner of Missouri Highway 129 and East 6th Street; the west side of Missouri Highway 129 from East 6th Street to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Work in Keytesville is scheduled to begin Sept. 1 at the following locations, the outh side of U.S. Highway 24 between Cherry and Walnut streets, in front of the Chariton County Courthouse; the south side of U.S. Highway 24 between Ridge and Park streets, in front of the Chariton County Health Center; the east side of Missouri Highway 5 near Bridge Street; the northwest corner of Missouri Highway 5 and Bridge Street.

Work in Chillicothe is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 13 at the corner of Missouri Highway 190 and Hornet Road.

Some lane closures and side street closures will be necessary throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control, flaggers, signs and barricades. Crews will be working in close proximity to the traveling public and their safety is in your hands.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.