Blunt, local officials discuss efforts to better protect Chariton County from costly, dangerous flooding

For the Linn County Leader

On Aug. 17, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visited the L-246 Brunswick Levee in Chariton County. Blunt joined Brunswick Mayor Cindy Collier and the L-246 Levee Board to discuss efforts to reduce flood risk and improve flood protection along the Missouri River.

“The families, farmers, and business owners who live and work along Missouri’s inland waterways have faced costly and dangerous flooding for far too long,” said Blunt. “It was good to speak with Mayor Collier and the levee board about how I can ensure they have support at the federal, state, and local level to repair critical flood infrastructure and prevent future damage.”

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Blunt secured resources in the FY22 Energy and Water Development funding bill for flood control feasibility studies in Chariton County, Holt County and Jefferson City, which will provide recommendations for potential projects to decrease flood risk and remediate environmental issues. Specifically, the bill included $500,000 for a flood control feasibility study for the L-246 Brunswick Levee.