Marceline's Alumni Weekend planned for Sept. 24-25

For the Linn County Leader

Plans are underway for an exciting weekend in Marceline Sept. 24 - 25.

The 2021 Homecoming Festivities will be on Friday, Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., with the parade followed by the football game at 7 p..,m at Chester Ray Stadium with queen coronation at halftime. The theme is Decades of Disney and the parade will go down Main Street, USA. Parade entries need to register starting at 1:30 p.m., at the registration table in the United Methodist Church parking lot.

The Marceline Alumni Committee - Class of 2001 will host the 71st/72nd annual Marceline Alumni Association Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 25. The banquet is to be held in the Walsworth Community Center with doors opening at 4 p.m., and the banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. Honor classes of 1951, 1950, 1961, 1960,1971, 1970, 1981,1980, 1991, 1990, 2001, and 2000 will be recognized. All MHS Alumni are welcome to attend.

In accordance with the Linn County Health Department, if you are sick or have symptoms, please stay home. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the banquet.

Banquet ticket deadline is Saturday, Sept. 4. Ticket price is $25/each, making checks payable to the Marceline Alumni Association. Tickets are available at Magnolia Antiques, 209 N. Main and Allstate Insurance, 102 S. Main in Marceline or by mail. If you wish to order through the mail, please send information including name, guest name if MHS Alumni, class year(s), class plan to sit with, the number of tickets and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Marceline Alumni Association, P.O. Box 241, Marceline, MO 64658.