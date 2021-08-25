Linn County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 36% of people fully vaccinated
Some 36% of people living in Linn County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 24, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Missouri reported 748,235 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.
The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of Aug. 24 are Joplin (50%), Boone County (50%), St. Charles County (49%), St. Louis County (48%) and Franklin County (45%).
Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Linn County as of Aug. 24:
How many people in Linn County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?
- 41% of people in Linn County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,994 people
- 36% of people in Linn County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,357 people
For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.
How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?
- 52% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,194,498 people
- 45% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,718,526 people
We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.