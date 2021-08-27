Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Youth Flag Football Registration through Sept. 1. Two Divisions: Iddy Biddy and 1st/2nd grade. Call the YMCA for more information.

Youth Soccer Registration, Just for Kicks, Registration through Sept. 1. Four divisions: Iddy Biddy, 1st/2nd grade, 3rd/4th grade, 5th/8th grade. Practices begin week of Sept. 6. Call the YMCA for more information.

Brookfield YMCA “Get Back & Give Back” through Sept. 3. Pay no joining fee when you donate snack items for the Y Kids Program. Incentives for existing members. Call the YMCA for more information

Aug. 28

Brookfield City Wide Garage Sales. Sponsored by the Brookfield Public Library. Stop by the library to sign up. $10 to be placed on map. Aug. 24 is deadline to sign up. For more information, contact the library at 660-258-7439.

Linneus United Methodist Church 1st Annual Ice Cream Social. 5-7 p.m., at the Thorne Activity Center. Free will donation. Raffle tickets available at event.

Downtown Marceline Wine & Art Stroll. 5 – 9 p.m., on Main Street USA. Entertainment by C Rock City. Wine, beer and spirits for sale by bottle; food available. Plein-air Paint Out all day; art for sale after 7 p.m. $20 per person; $18 in advance by Venmo @Downtown-Marceline

Aug. 30

Brookfield High School JV Football vs. South Shelby at Shelbina. 6 p.m.

Aug. 31

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., every Tuesday at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Sept. 2

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Sept. 3

Bell Game Brookfield High School vs. Marceline at Brookfield. 7 p.m.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby, US Women’s National Competition Flight, South Main Night Flame. For more information, call either 660-258-7267, or 660-412-4232.

Sept. 4

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby, John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight. , Balloon Derby Parade, Balloon Flight. For more information, call either 660-258-7267, or 660-412-4232.

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Sept. 5

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby, Balloon Flight. For more information, call either 660-258-7267, or 660-412-4232.

Sept. 6

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, 2 and 4:30 p.m., in Marceline, at the Old City Airport by the water tower on Missouri Hwy 5. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children (2-12), available at Prenger's in Marceline, Bucklin or Brookfield. In Marceline only at C&W, Goodcents, Magnolia Antiques, Preferred Bank and Regional Missouri Bank South. $15 and $8 at the gate.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby, U.S. Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship Flight. For more information, call either 660-258-7267, or 660-412-4232.