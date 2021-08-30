Commission meeting minutes for Aug. 10

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Aug. 10, with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order.

The agenda was reviewed. The minutes of the Aug. 3, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

City of Bucklin called with a question on replacing a sewage culvert. Contact information for suppliers was given.

The Enhanced Enterprise Zone Annual Activity and Status Report is due August 31.

Board member appointments for terms expiring in 2021 were discussed and tabled till next week.

The updated Internal Controls policy was reviewed for adoption. Corrections and revisions will be made for further review.

The GRM capital credit allocation statement was reviewed. The LP fuel bid opening was set for Sept. 7.

Assessor Palmer notified Commission that Mindy Rhoades has been appointed Field Appraiser.

The Sales and Use tax receipts for July were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.