Linn County reports 20 new COVID cases; Missouri cases fall 6.8%

Missouri reported 15,750 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.8% from the previous week . Then, 16,900 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

Missouri ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.4% from the week before, with 1,086,936 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.45% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 39 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Linn County reported 20 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 15 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,743 cases and 22 deaths.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 70 counties, with the best declines in Greene County, with 490 cases from 751 a week earlier; in Jackson County, with 1,215 cases from 1,378; and in Kansas City County, with 1,445 cases from 1,545.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 52.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 61.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 115,782 vaccine doses, including 48,490 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 97,407 vaccine doses, including 42,677 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,934,827 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Carter County with 1,070 cases per 100,000 per week; Lewis County with 829; and Scott County with 815. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,803 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,445 cases; and Jackson County, with 1,215. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Scott and St. Louis counties.

In Missouri, 252 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 183 people were were reported dead.

A total of 760,234 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,913 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 38,796,746 people have tested positive and 637,531 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,039

The week before that: 3,153

Four weeks ago: 3,194

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 130,817

The week before that: 126,409

Four weeks ago: 83,804

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.