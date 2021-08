For the Linn County Leader

Zach Niemeier and Addison Daller have been maned Marceline middle and high school Student of the Week.

Niemeier is a senior at MHS activities include FFA-President, basketball and baseball. His hobbies include hunting and fishing and spending time with friends and family.

Daller is an eighth-grader at MMS activities include basketball manager and FBLA. She enjoys spending time with friends and family.