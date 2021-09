West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Donald Herring attended the 2021 Missouri Farm Bureau Commodity Conference in Jefferson City on Aug. 26-27.

Wade Stanley, Unionville, was guest speaker at the Meadville church of Christ on Sunday, Aug. 29. He was a luncheon guest of Rex and Pat Wood.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Holly Boxley, Marc Zell, Michaela Chaplin, Al Brown, John Hull, Paige Young, Jacob Young, Elijah Groves on September 3, Bev Howe, Danny Young, Lauren Bond, Jayde Kehr on Sept. 4, Christian Howe, Sandra Chaplin on Sept. 5, Parker Hammond, Chris Trobaugh, Abby Trentham on Sept. 6, Cyndi Clark (former PM Linneus) on Sept. 7, Riley Ryan, Peggy Gardner, Alicia Cokerham, Jeffrey Murphy, Mark Botts, Mason Gudgell, Randy Ryan, Marlene Graves (former County Assessor) on Sept. 8, Tanner Baker, Stacy Yarbrough, Taylor Tolle, Joe Buckner, Jr., Tristen Creason, Jacee Rae Myers, Marjorie Grime on Sept. 9.