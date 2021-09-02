Commission meeting minutes for Aug. 17

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Aug. 17 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Aug, 10, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Dale and Tyler Phillips with D Phillips Ins. were in to introduce themselves and their company.

Brookfield Main Street members Becky Cleveland, Nancy Saccaro and Donna Hulett were in to discuss revitalization of downtown Brookfield.

Michael Marriott, MoDOT, was in to discuss various future projects.

Foreman Meek was contacted about an unmarked road in North Salem township. A culvert has washed out leaving a hole at one end. Google maps lists it as Ladeer Road, but it is not listed in the plat book. The road will be researched to know if it is an open road.

A call was received about a logjam north of the bridge on Heath Road. Commissioner King looked at it and Foreman Meek talked with Brookfield Township. The jam is more than 300’ north of the bridge and not on county right of way.

The ECCHIC Claims Activity Summaries for June and July were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.