For the Linn County Leader

Marceline, Laclede, Bucklin and Brookfield city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

In Marceline, trash collection will be on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon reminds Marceline residents that the first collection day of the month is bulk trash day and one bulk item per household is allowed.

State offices are also closed Monday and there will be no mail service.