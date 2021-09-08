Linn County man arrested, charged with 43 sex crimes

For the Linn County Leader

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 54-year-old Roger Cupp on Friday, Sept. 3. Cupp, a Bucklin resident, was later charged with sex offenses ranging from statutory sodomy, statutory rape, and child molestation. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Troop B Criminal Investigations Unit and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, on August 25, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to assist with an investigation involving allegations of statutory rape and child molestation. During the investigation, it was determined over a five-year period Cupp had committed multiple sexual offenses involving one child. On Sept. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at Cupp’s residence on East Truman Street, in Marceline. Troopers located Cupp in Brookfield, where he was arrested, without incident. Cupp was transported to the Macon County Jail.

On Sept. 3, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Cupp with 11 counts of child molestation, 12 counts of statutory rape with person under the age of 14, 19 counts of statutory sodomy with person under the age of 14, and one count of attempted statutory rape with person under the age of 14. Cupp remains in custody at the Macon County Jail, with no bond.

Cupp was denied bond at a hearing on Sept. 7, another bond hearing was set at 1 p.m., on Sept. 9, after the deadline for this publication.