West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

A Happy Birthday is wished for Marvin Lambert, Cody Smith, Beverly Gibson, Kim Foster, Amanda McLain on Sept. 10, Joella Holcer, Aubrey Schreckhise, Alicia Graves on Sept. 11, Bob McLain, Claire Jordan, Austin Kendall, Courtney Cooper, Jerry Burton, Doug Crookshanks on Sept. 12, Tara (Muck) Lindsay, Avalyn Triplett on Sept. 13, Rebecca Coram, Willie Ray Howe II, Haylee Buckner, Pat Kimbrough on Sept. 14, Hayden Hibner, Pete Moore, Braxton Zell on Sept.15, David Burris, Joshua Hess, Brooke Crosser, Kieth Long on Sept. 16.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Greg and Shelia Williams on Sept. 4, Brian and Diana Schmitz, Mr. and Mrs. David Mosley on Sept. 6, Dave and Joy Maberry on Sept. 12, B. J. and Molly (Meneely) Wenzel, Gary and Tara (Muck) Lindsay on Sept.14.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: The faculty consists of: Superintendent: Misty Adamek; K-12 Principal: Drew Nier; Kindergarten: Amanda Bagley; 1st Grade: Emily Meneely; 2nd Grade: Haley Johnson; 3rd Grade: Kacie Gunnels; 4th Grade: Avery Mott; 5th Grade: Brittany Bromwell; 6th Grade: Rebecca Coram; K-12 Art: Charly Brewer; K-12 Guidance Counselor, 12th Careers: Alicia Cokerham; History (7-12) DE History, West. Civ.: Meagan Fletcher; Special Education, Spanish I, II: Deanne Flickinger; Vocational Agriculture: Emily Gann; Reading Recovery and Title I: Lisa Gray; Business, Per. Finance, and FACS classes: Jamison Jacobs; K-12 Music, Jr and Sr High School Band: Monty Montgomery; Librarian PreK-12th Grade: Amy Ryan; Preschool/Title I: Madison Ryan; 7 and 8 Math, STEM: Madison Schaffer; Science (7-12): Nicole Shiflett; 7, 8, 9 English, 7 Math, Lit. Enrich: Beth Thompson; 9-12 English, DE English: Theresa Triplett; 9-12 Math, DE Algebra: Kasey Young; Physical Education (K-12) and Weights: Ryan Young.

School calendar: Saturday, Sept. 11: S/B Tournament @ Polo.