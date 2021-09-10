Bluegrass music star Vincent to give benefit concert at Trenton

As reported to LCL

TRENTON — Grammy Award-winning bluegrass singing-songwriting star Rhonda Vincent will perform a benefit concert at Trenton Wednesday, Oct. 6, to raise funds for The Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri.

Ms. Vincent, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, is a Kirksville native who was raised in the tiny northeast Missouri community of Greentop.

She and her band The Rage are the most awarded band in bluegrass music history with 19 International Bluegrass Music Association awards and 89 from the Society for the Preservation of the Bluegrass Music of America.

They are in the midst of a lengthy tour of the midwest, south and southeast United States in support of Vincent’s latest album release, “Music is What I See.”

The Dream Factory is a volunteer-driven organization that works to fulfill the wishes of children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. Its Northwest Missouri chapter, headquartered in St. Joseph, works on behalf of such children in this region of the state.

In addition to the Oct. 6 evening concert at Trenton High School’s Performing Arts Center, local organizer Ron Dougan of Trenton reports, arrangements have been made for fans to meet and greet Vincent earlier that afternoon. The 1-hour “meet and greet” event will take place at the Trenton Hy-Vee Food Store at 1617 East Ninth St. It will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. benefit concert event remain on sale with advance purchase being at a lower price. They are $25 in advance and will be $30 at the door, Dougan, a Trenton businessman, reports.

They can be bought at the customer service counter of the Trenton Hy-Vee Food Store, the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association office at 903 Main Street, or Dougan’s insurance agency office, also at 903 Main St. in downtown Trenton. Arrangements also can be made by phone by calling Dougan’s business phone number, 660-359-0100.

The doors to the auditorium will open at 6 p.m. the evening of the concert.