Commission meets, sets county tax rate

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Aug. 24 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Aug. 17, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Joy Edgar, Senior Services Tax Board, was in to present their annual report. Also, the terms of Larry Lentz and Debbie Almond are expiring in October. Almond has agreed to another term and Alicyn Ehrich has been nominated for the other term. Commissioner King made a motion to accept the reappointment and nomination. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

An estimate from SON HVAC to repair duct work at the annex building was reviewed.

Commissioner King called the County tax rate hearing to order at 10 a.m., as advertised. There was no public in attendance. After discussion, Commissioner King made a motion to continue the tax levy at the current rate of .0725 for 2021. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Henke in to update commission on staffing issues.

A return call was made to a citizen about the discontinuation of their Chariton Valley wifi service. A follow-up call was made to Chariton Valley about this concern.

Commission talked with Emergency Management Director Shelby Creed regarding FEMA disaster protocol.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-y