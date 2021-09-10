Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline

Sept. 9

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Sept. 11

Pershing Days Show and Shine, car, truck and bike show, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration at 9 AM, $10. Questions, call John Haynes, 660.973.65749.

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Sept. 13

Brookfield High School Jr. Varsity football. vs. Kirksville at Brookfield, 6 p.m..

Sept. 15

Get Up & Dance! Registration night for all dance classes. North Central Missouri YMCA. 6:30 – 7:45 p.m., at the YMCA. New and Used clothing and shoes will be available for purchase that evening. For more information, call 660-258-2388.

Sept. 16

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Sept. 18

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Sept. 21

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John St., Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and Tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Sept. 25

MOMS Breaking the Silence 2nd Annual Dinner and Auction. Locust Creek Event Center, Brookfield. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m., with auction to follow. For more information, please call Tosha Lorton, Nycole Griffin or Wendy Drummond.

2nd Annual Helm Street Inn Golf Tournament. 9 a.m., at Brookfield Country Club. Call 660-258-9832 for more information.

Sept. 28

Brookfield City Council meeting. 5:30, City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Oct. 1, 2

19th Annual Friends of Marceline Carnegie Library 2021 Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, “Sew Through the Decades”. Oct 1, 2 – 8 p.m., Oct 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Walsworth Community Center, Marceline. For more information, call Vicky at 816-518-4027 or Joyce at 660-376-3223.