Community News Notes

For the Linn County Leader

Brookfield Senior Center lunches

Brookfield Senior Center/Linn County Council of Aging, Inc. reminds those who still wish to have to go lunches (rather than coming into the dining room), to be sure to call in the night before to reserve a meal. You may call 1-660- 258-2577 and leave a message with your name and phone number to request a meal. This does not affect those already signed up for home-delivered meals.

Marceline City Market takes hiatus

The Tuesday Marceline City Market is taking a temporary hiatus. Organizers say there has been a lack of kitchen service and conflicting activities at the center. They hope to find solutions and reopen at the beginning of October. Those wishing to provide food services should contact Dennis VanDyke at 660-734-2195.

Little Listeners at Marceline Carnegie Library

The Marceline Carnegie Library is starting a Little Listeners program on the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. The first event will be Sept. 16. The program includes crafts, songs, stories and other hands-on activities. For more information call Joyce or Elaine at 660-376-3223.