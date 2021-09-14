Marceline FFA Chapter helps pack meals for families in need

For the Linn County Leader

Member of the Marceline FFA Chapter helped pack more than 200,000 meals for families in need at the Missouri State Fair.

Marceline FFA participated in the Missouri FFA Food Insecurity Service Day Tuesday,

August 17, at the Missouri State Fair, joining more than 900 FFA members and agricultural leaders from around the state to spend the day packing

more than 200,000 meals to feed Missouri children and families in need.

“Missouri FFA teaches students the importance of growing leaders, building

communities and strengthening agriculture. Students are able to practice these

three categories throughout the year but are provided a unique opportunity to

practice it during FFA Food Insecurity Service Day at the Missouri State Fair,” said

Kaitlin Kleiboeker, Missouri State FFA president. “Students get hands-on experience

in using their leadership skills and knowledge of agriculture to make a difference in

their community and pack more than 150,000 meals for the food insecure children

in Missouri.”

The FFA Food Insecurity Service Day is a component of the Missouri Farmers Care

Foundation’s Drive to Feed Kids campaign, which is a collaborative effort by Missouri

agriculture to address childhood food insecurity in our state. According to Feeding

America, 1 in 5 Missouri children regularly face hunger. Through meal packing

events, gifted food products, hog processing and monetary donations the Drive to

Feed Kids provides support to our most vulnerable citizens.

“We continue to see food insecurity increase in rural areas,” said Alan Wessler, D.V.M,

Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids chairman. “Through the Drive to Feed Kids,

we have the opportunity to raise awareness, while showcasing the tremendous work

of farmers and ranchers who leverage science, technology, their expertise and

natural resources to provide food for a growing world."

In addition to FFA Food Insecurity Service Day, Tuesday, August 17, was Missouri

Farmers Care Food Drive $2 Tuesday at the Missouri State Fair. Fairgoers could

participate by giving a minimum $2 donation to Feeding Missouri or by donating

two or more canned food items at the Centennial Gate and received discounted $2

fair admission.

Missouri Farmers Care encourages companies and individuals to support their local

FFA chapter in this mission. Join Missouri agriculture in highlighting the positive

impacts of agriculture while ensuring kids have the nutrition they need to succeed. If

you would like to partner with MFC to benefit the Drive to Feed Kids, contact

Heather Dimitt-Fletcher, MFC Foundation Strategic Initiatives Manager, at

heatherd@mofarmerscare.com. Individual donations can be made at

MOFarmersCare.com/drive. All proceeds will be dedicated to Feeding Missouri's

network of food banks which work across the state to alleviate childhood hunger.