Marceline's Alumni Weekend is fast approaching

For the Linn County Leader

The Marceline Alumni Association Committee invites area residents to join them in support of the school and community for the 2021 Homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 24 and the annual Alumni Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Marceline High School Homecoming Assembly will be held in the Marceline Fieldhouse at 10 a.m., with the public invited to be seated in the northwest section of the gym. They are expecting a large crowd to attend.

The annual soup and chili dinner sponsored by the Marceline Eagles Lodge will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday. The parade will start at 2 p.m., with the Grand Marshall unveiled. The theme is Decades of Disney and the parade will go down Main Street, USA. Parade entries need to register starting at 1:30 p.m., at the registration table in the United Methodist Church parking lot. The Marceline Rotary Club will sponsor a Hut-Hut-Hike game as the parade turns around with funds donated to charity.

The Tigers will take on the Paris Coyotes at 7 p.m., at Chester Ray Stadium. Pre-game festivities, starting around 6:30 p.m., will include the introductions of a few honorary guests and a special performance by a MHS graduate. Half-time festivities will include introductions of the Homecoming court and crowning of the 2021 Queen.

The Alumni Committee - Class of 2002 will be selling game ball raffle tickets the night of Homecoming. They are also selling raffle tickets on a personalized Marceline Tiger 50 quart Valley Sportsman Cooler with the winner being drawn after the last home football game of the season. Please come to the Alumni table at home football games to purchase your chance at winning.

The Marceline Alumni Committee - Class of 2001 will host the 71st/72nd annual Marceline Alumni Association Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 25. Tickets will not be sold the night of the banquet as they must be purchased in advance. The banquet is to be held in the Walsworth Community Center with doors opening at 4 p.m., and the banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. Honor classes of 1951, 1950, 1961, 1960,1971, 1970, 1981,1980, 1991, 1990, 2001 and 2000 will be recognized. Honor classes pictures will be taken at 3 p.m., in front of Marceline High School. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the banquet.

Along with the Homecoming festivities on Friday and the banquet held Saturday evening, other happenings in Marceline on Saturday are the 5th Annual Chocolate Walk, 3rd Annual Book Walk, Regional Artist Showcase to be held at the NOMO Gallery, free admission for Alumni at the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and tours of Marceline School are available between 1:30–3:30 p.m., - please enter at the HS library doors.

In accordance with the Linn County Health Department, if you are sick or have symptoms, please stay home. Please acknowledge the risk that comes with not fully being vaccinated. Our goal is to keep everyone safe as we celebrate our long-standing traditions.

The Alumni Association is excited to welcome home Marceline Alumni to come together to celebrate MHS traditions and reconnect with friends and classmates.