Callao American Legion Auxiliary Unit #360 Drapes Charter

For the Linn County Leader

Callao American Legion Argonne Memorial Auxiliary Unit & Post #360 held their monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2. Following their delicious carry-in meal hosted by Barbara Reed, Glenda Brown, Dawn Johnson and Linda Maddox, the Unit recognized several members.

President Linda Maddox and Chaplain Barbara Reed held a Charter Draping Ceremony in honor of deceased member, Elsie Sagaser. Pictured left to right are: Elsie McNeil a niece from Bucklin, June Standley her sister from Ethel and Vickie Winkler, her daughter from Moberly.

President Maddox also recognized two members in attendance for five continuous membership years; Barbara Reed and Regina Techau. President Maddox also took Amelia (Mickie) Albright a certificate for 60 continuous years. Mickey is in her 90’s and no longer able to attend at night. She was very pleased for receiving her certificate and their visit.

