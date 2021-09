For the Linn County Leader

Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021 members of the Callao Post 360, Bucklin Post 57, and the Missouri Army National Guard led the Ethel Jubilee Parade.

Pictured is Robert Jobson Post 57, Skyler Burns (National Guard), Brad Bryant Post 57 and John Baker Post 360. Robert Maddox Post 360 on motorcycle.