Commission meeting minutes for Aug. 31

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Aug. 31 with Commissioners Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Acting Presiding Commissioner Muck called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Aug. 24 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Luke Shoemaker called regarding the intersection of Knoll Road and Hwy 11 in Baker Township. He feels it is dangerous and would like to have the intersection moved farther to the north at the top of the hill. Shoemake will contact affected landowners.

The EEZ Annual Activity and Status Report is due this date. Commissioner Muck made a motion to appoint Ryan Livingston and Shawn Neal to the 2021-2026 board terms. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

An invitation was received from Chariton Valley to attend an informational meeting on Sept. 13 in Macon.

Jury room repairs and courthouse A/C units were discussed.

Deputy sheriff salaries and staffing issues were discussed with Sheriff Henke.

A return call was made to Jerret Fisher regarding ARPA funding.

There being no further business, Commissioner Muck made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.