West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

The True Blue Club met Thursday, September 16, in Simpson Park, Chillicothe, and enjoyed pizza and a good visit. Dorothy Crookshanks received a secret sister birthday gift. Cards were signed and sent to Wes Groves, Dale Botts, Marlin Miller family, Tony Mundell, Deane and Rita Jacobs. Attending were Dorothy Crookshanks, Eudora Fitzpatrick, Janet Meek, Cheryl and Lyle Maggart.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Tamara Long on September 24, Linda Dennis, Rhonda Young, Brittanee Vochatzer, Kay Tolson, Amanda Marsh, Cheryl Copelin on September 25, Jackie Smith on September 26, Sarah Hammond, Paul Gudgell, Lacy Martin, Megan Herring on September 27, Rex Leppin, Jolene Leinbach on September 28, Lillian Raymo, Christopher Neal, Katherine Duncan, Kace Douglas on Septemer 29, Derrick Knifong, Elaine Clough, Loretta Brookshier (County Recorder) on September 30.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Jerry and Karen Surber on September 24, Bobby and Trish Wilburn on September 28, Benny and Debbie Gudgell on September 29.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: 2021-22 School Staff: Krista Bean and Wanda Strouse, cooks; Carolyn Dudley, Teresa Groves, Kaylee Myers, Madison Ryan, Jolee Sisney, paraprofessionals; David Dudley, Matt Englert, Eric Friesner, Ron Holcer, bus drivers; Daniel Murphy, Aaron Schreckhise, custodians; Shawna Shiflett, school nurse; Mishelle Smith, secretary\bookkeeper; Karen Surber, principal's secretary.

Thursday, September 23: Softball\Baseball at Novinger

Friday, September 24: FFA Work Auction in gym at 6 p.m.