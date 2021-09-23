19th annual quilt show Oct. 1-2

The 19th annual Freinds of Marceline Carnegie Library Quilt and Fiber Arts Show will be held 2-8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m.,-4 p.m., on Oct. 2 at the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline.

This year's theme "Sew through the Decades," celebrates both Missouri's Bicentennial and the Marceline Carnegie Library's building being 100 years old. The Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Quilt and the 2021Highway 36 Quilt Trail, Heritage Stars Quilt will be on display.

This year's event features a new entry titled Pandemic Projects. Those wishing to do so may enter up to two sewing or handi-work projects that were completed during the pandemic. The entries will be shared at 1 p.m., on Saturday in a game format, which will allow the artist to share their craft while others gather ideas and share laughs.

Saturday's schedule of events includes: 11 a.m., Family Bed Turning, 1 p.m., {andemic Projects Show and Tell Game; 3 p.m., Quilts of the Decade's Bed Turning; and 3:30 p.m., Awards Ceremony.

There will be vendors and lunch, hourly prizes, quilt raffle and a silent auction.