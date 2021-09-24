Climate change activist addresses Linn County Democrats

For the Linn County Leader

Nora Othic, Columbia Citizens Climate Lobby member, spoke to the Linn County Democrat Club on Sept. 16, at the Brookfield South Park. Othic stated the 1760 beginning of the industrial revolution started the emission of carbon in the atmosphere. The use of carbon fuels have created a greenhouse effect on the planet. Othic said carbon reduction and planting trees can reduce the climate change, now occurring. Club President Dennis Van Dyke then conducted the monthly meeting. The Oct. 16, meeting location will be announced at a later date.