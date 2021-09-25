Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline

Sept. 25

MOMS Breaking the Silence 2nd Annual Dinner and Auction. Locust Creek Event Center, Brookfield. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m., with auction to follow. For more information, please call Tosha Lorton, Nycole Griffin or Wendy Drummond.

2nd Annual Helm Street Inn Golf Tournament. 9 a.m., at Brookfield Country Club. Call 660-258-9832 for more information.

5th Annual Chocolate Walk, Downtown Marceline. 9 a.m., – 1 p.m.. $10 per ticket. Visit www.downtownmarceline.org or Facebook for more information. Proceeds to Benefit Downtown Marceline.

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Sept. 30

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of Prenger’s 542 South Main St. Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Oct. 1, 2

19th Annual Friends of Marceline Carnegie Library 2021 Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, “Sew Through the Decades”. Oct 1, 2 – 8 p.m., Oct 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Walsworth Community Center, Marceline. For more information, call Vicky at 816-518-4027 or Joyce at 660-376-3223.

Oct. 7

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of Prenger’s 542 South Main St. Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Oct. 9

Brookfield OctoberFest 9 a.m, Brookfield Twin Parks. Feel the Fall vibes and immerse yourself in a Fun-Filled weekend. Day and night events. Call for more information, 660-734-2029 or check the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Purdin Area Crafters Festival. Purdin Community Center, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Featuring local crafters. Come out and support Small Local Businesses. 7 p.m.

Oct. 16

Poker Run. Brookfield Eagles. Rain or Shine. Got a motorcycle, UTV, Truck or Car? Come out to the Poker Run. $20 per driver, $5 each passenger. Door prizes, 50/50 drawings. Cheap Date plays from 7 – 11 p.m. Proceeds benefit Disabled American Veterans. Call 660-258-5620 for starting times.

