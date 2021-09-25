Walton promoted to Sergeant

For the Linn County Leader

Linn County Sheriff Jeff Henke promoted Deputy Stacy Walton to the rank of Sergeant on Sept. 14.

Sgt. Walton has a long career in public service and the law enforcement field. She has previously worked as an officer with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, the Chariton County Sheriff’s Office and the Marceline Police Department. She has also worked as one of Linn County’s 911 Dispatch operators.

According to a press release, since joining the Linn County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in July 2020 she has continued to demonstrate her dedication to protecting her community by being the lead officer in numerous criminal investigations while also actively patrolling the roads of Linn County.

The Sergeant at LCSO is part of the command staff structure and reports directly to the Sheriff and Chief Deputy. The Sergeant at LSCO supervises other deputies and is part of the on-call network to provide advice and assistance. As with all the officers, the Sergeant's role is to protect and serve this county and represent the Sheriff both within the community and without.