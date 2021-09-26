Commission meeting minutes for Sept. 7

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Sept. 7 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Aug. 31, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

The Tax Lien Sale Surplus statement for 2021 was signed by the commissioners.

Commissioner King called the LP bid opening to order at 10:a.m., as advertised. Those in attendance were Commissioners King, Murrain and Muck, Clerk Stephenson and Foreman Meek. Bids were opened in the order received: MoEnergy Propane – $1.529 per gallon for a full 7500-gallon contract; Ferrellgas – $1.28 per gallon 12 months fixed contract. Commissioner King made a motion to accept all bids. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. After discussion, Commissioner King made a motion to accept the bid from Ferrellgas. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Jim Pfeiff, North Salem Township, was in to discuss culverts.

State Rep. Rusty Black was in to visit.

The Treasurer’s monthly reconciliation for August was reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.