Purdin residents chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Linn County

For the Linn County Leader

Tony and Beth Ann Kehr and family of Purdin were among the families honored during the 62nd annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 16 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Kehr family was selected as the Linn County Missouri Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension in Linn County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Tony, Beth Ann and Hayden Kehr and Madilynn and Shayne Lumsden.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Kehr family operates a small cow/calf operation as well as row crop farming.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension and Engagement.

The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”