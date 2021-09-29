Tigers celebrate Alumni Weekend

Linn County Leader

Marceline High School Alumni celebrated 72 years during its annual Alumni Banquet last Saturday.

This year the group celebrated the Class of 2000 and 2001 since the event could not be held last year due to COVID, organizers said there were 378 dinner tickets sold, more than any other year.

A moment of silence was held for class members who have died, the National Anthem and sool songs were snag and veterans honored.

The classes honored at the event included, the classes of 2001, 2000,1990,1991, 1980, 1981, 1970, 1971, 1960, 1961, 1950 and 1951.

Recognized as traveling the farthest to the event in Sergio Cardenas, of the Republic of Panama, who was a foreign exchange student from the Class of 1971.

MHS Teacher, Julie Sheerman was chosen as the featured speaker due to her close relationship with students from the honor classes of 2000 and 2001. Sheerman started teaching high school English at Marceline in the fall of 1999. She finally ended her own long streak of being a student, when, in June of 2020, she earned a Ph.D. in English Education from the University of Missouri. Professionally, she divides her time between Marceline High School, where she teaches three sections of high school English, and MU, where she manages professional development grants for the Missouri Writing Project. She and her husband, John, have two daughters: Emma, a sophomore at Mizzou, and Tess, an MHS junior.

Alumni members also voted to keep having the Alumni Banquest the Saturday following Homecoming and to allow the school to take over the planning of Homecoming events. Homecoming 2022 will be Sept. 23, the banquet Sept. 24; and Homecoming 2023 will be Sept. 29 with the banquet on Sept. 30.