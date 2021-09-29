West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Linn County Farm Bureau met Thursday, September 23, at Brookfield. Those in attendance were Dana Lane, Brooke Zell, Caleb Henke, Hannah Kiehl, Donald Herring, and secretary, Rachaeel Osterman.

The 2nd District Rural Letter Carriers met Saturday, September 25, in Laclede. Those attending from Linn County were Natalie and Dennis Conard, Richard Thudium, Harry Rhodes, Kevin Holloway, Dennis Davis, Jerry Brinkley, Donald and Danelle Herring.

Danelle Herring and Eudora Fitzpatrick accompanied Rosie Rhodes to the 2nd District American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary meeting on Saturday, September 25, at the Mercer American Legion Post.

Harold "Jiggs" Warren, 103 8th St., Wheeling, MO 64688, will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Sunday, October 3, from 2-4 p.m. with a reception at the Wheeling Community Center.

The annual Buckman Reunion will be Sunday, October 10, at the Meadville Community Center at noon time.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, plan to meet Monday, October 11, at 4 p.m. at the Linneus Community Center.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Dominik Gannan, Karson Rollison, Kyle Larson on October 1, Jessica Trobaugh, Amanda Allison, Jennifer Collins, Charles Tolson on October 2, Steffi Finck, Megan Fletcher, Erin Singleton Butterfield, Landyn Bloss on October 3, Kristen Graves, Darrell Meyers on October 4, Keegan Valdez, Cole Seifert, David Williams on October 5, Skyler Creason, Ryder Singleton on October 6, Ean Leppin, Leah Fender, Shawn Neal, Kalobb Lutes on October 7.

Anniversary correction: Jerry and Karen Surber August 24, Bobby and Trish Wilburn on August 28, Benny and Debbie Gudgell on August 29.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Spencer and April Nicholson on September 24, Johnny and Monica Palmer on September 28, Rick and Brittany Tate on September 29, Christopher and Crystal Crews on October 1, Mason and Bridget Gudgell on October 3, Derrick and Kylee McIntyre on October 7; a belated happy anniversary for Josh and Cara Alexander on September 13.