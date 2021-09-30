Paint the Town Purple Oct. 17-24

For the Linn County Leader

Relay for Life of Linn County invites the community to take part in Painting the Town Purple, Oct. 17-24.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Relay For Life of Linn County will not be hosted in person for 2021. To recognize and celebrate Linn County survivors, organizers are encouraging all businesses and residences in Linn County to decorate in purple during the week of Oct. 17-24.

Those participating should take a picture of your business or residence decorated in purple and post it to your social media page with the hashtag: #paintlinncomopurple

In place of the normal Luminaria Ceremony, the group will be decorating light poles in Brookfield, Marceline and Laclede during the same time frame. If you would like to dedicate a light pole for a $5 donation, contact Robyn Brinkley at 660-752-6654 or Michelle Kelly at 660-413-3244.