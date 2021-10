Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline

Weekends throughout October Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze. 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Uptown Farms, 22225 Glade Road, Laclede. For more information, contact Kate at 660-541-0468.

Oct. 1, 2

19th Annual Friends of Marceline Carnegie Library 2021 Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, “Sew Through the Decades”. Oct 1, 2 – 8 p.m., Oct 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Walsworth Community Center, Marceline. For more information, call Vicky at 816-518-4027 or Joyce at 660-376-3223.

Oct. 7

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of Prenger’s 542 South Main St. Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Oct. 9

Brookfield OctoberFest 9 a.m, Brookfield Twin Parks. Feel the Fall vibes and immerse yourself in a Fun-Filled weekend. Day and night events. Call for more information, 660-734-2029 or check the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Purdin Area Crafters Festival. Purdin Community Center, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Featuring local crafters. Come out and support Small Local Businesses. 7 p.m.

Oct. 16

Poker Run. Brookfield Eagles. Rain or Shine. Got a motorcycle, UTV, Truck or Car? Come out to the Poker Run. $20 per driver, $5 each passenger. Door prizes, 50/50 drawings. Cheap Date plays from 7 – 11 p.m. Proceeds benefit Disabled American Veterans. Call 660-258-5620 for starting times.

Oct. 19

Piecemakers Quilt Guild, meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John Street, Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and Tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Oct. 21

Little Listeners, at Marceline Carnegie Library. Join us for Crafts, Songs, Stories and Hands-on Activities. 3rd Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Ages infant to 4 years old. For more information, contact Joyce or Elaine at 660-376-3223.

Oct. 24

“Life Chain”, Concerned Citizens for Life. Join thousands of Christians nationwide to peacefully and prayerfully stand before God on behalf of preborn children. Participants will stand on sidewalks lining both sides of South Main Street in Brookfield to create a Life Chain. 1 – 2 p.m. For more information, call Sam or Stephanie Marsh, 660-226-5642.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information