Commission meeting minutes for Sept. 14

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Sept. 14 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Sept. 7, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Commission met at the Linneus Community Center with Emergency Management Director Creed, SEMA Region B Director Jeff Alton and townships to review FEMA disaster procedures.

Commissioner Murrain attended an informational meeting hosted by Chariton Valley.

Jason Weydert and Robin Tarpening were in to discuss health insurance.

Kay Fowler and Randy Brown with PWSD #1 were in to discuss project funding.

A revised estimate for repairs to the annex building HVAC was reviewed.

The Sales and Use tax receipts for August 2021 were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.