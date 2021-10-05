Brookfield's Octoberfest is this Saturday

Linn County Leader

Brookfield's annual Octoberfest is this Saturday, Oct. 9 in Brookfield's Twin Parks.

Below is a schedule of events:

9 a.m., Baby Show for ages 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 2 years, 3 years;

10 a.m., Talent Show for those 12 and under;

10 a.m., Tiny Tot Races - fun prizes - peddle tricycle, ages 3-4 years old and 5-6 years old; motorized, ages 3-4 years old and 5-6 years old. Must supply own tricycle;motorized car;

11 a.m., Pet Show, contact Mandy Tarpening at 660-234-4398;

12 p.m., Baking Contest, "Anything Pumpkin", contact Tawnya Mclaury at 660-734-0961;

12 p.m., Corn Hole Tournament in the Elks parking lot, contact Tim Thomason at the YMCA at 660-258-2388;

6:30 p.m., Scavenger Hunt, registration at 6 p.m., in South City Park, $20 per team;

9 p.m.-midnight Engineers with Principal will preform in South City Park, bring lawn chairs.

Throughout the day there will be vendors, bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decorating, food, music and Cow chip Bingo by the Brookfield FFA in Twin Parks.