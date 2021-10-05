Commission meeting minutes for Sept. 21

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Sept. 21 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Sept. 14, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

A call was made to GHRPC to discuss upcoming board meetings.

Commissioner King signed a Proclamation recognizing October 3-9, 2021, as National 4-H Week throughout Linn County.

Commissioner King left the meeting at noon. Commissioner Murrain continued as Acting Presiding Commissioner.

Public Service Commission Notice EO-2022-0078 was received.

The Salary Commission met on this date beginning at 2:30 p.m.

There being no further business, Commissioner Murrain made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.