Meneely Reunion held

Linn County Leader

The annual reunion of the descendants of Frank and Emma Meneely was held at the Meadville Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 19. Hosts for this year were members of the David and Dorlene Meneely and Sarah and Dennis Schad families. A carry-in luncheon was followed by a time for visiting and a drawing for attendance prizes. Those attending included: Dorothy Crookshanks, Meadville; Connie Martin, Chillicothe; Larry and Pat Reeter, Chillicothe; Amanda, Jason, Soren, Liam, and Conor Stapp, Jefferson City, Mo.; Randy and Dixie Meneely, Merriam, Ks.; Steve, Megan, Hannah, and Olive Kerr, Prairie Village, Ks.; David and Dorlene Meneely, Chillicothe; Judy Young, Chillicothe, Mo.; Lukas Nagler, Chillicothe, Mo.; John and Marilyn Meneely, Chillicothe; Julie Braby, Kansas City, Mo.; Betty Maxwell, Independence, Mo.; Larry and Beverly Brown, Kansas City, Mo.; Chris Brown, Kansas City, Mo.; Sarah and Dennis Schad, Barnett, Mo.; Leslie Meneely, Kirksville, Mo.; Tabitha Deacon, Kirksville, Mo.; Tim Meneely, Champaign, Il.; Janice Meneely, Kirksville, Mo.; Marilyn Payne, Overland Park, Ks.; Lauren, Blake and Rowan Beahler, Cosby, Mo.; John Schad and Laura Cary, Chillicothe, Mo.; Larry Solomon, Meadville; Sharon and Leon Bryant, Wheeling, Mo.; Wiley, Tammy, Emily, and Rylee Meneely, Wheeling, Mo.; Rebecca Meneely, Shawnee, Ks.

Hosts volunteering for the 2022 reunion are members of the Wiley and Tammy Meneely family