Past Legion District Commander Honored

For the Linn County Leader

Edwin Allender, past Missouri American Legion District Two Commander (2017-2021),

was recognized by the Missouri American Legion for exceptional performance of duties and membership retention during his four-year term as District Two Commander. Allender, of Chillicothe, was presented a certificate of recognition by District Two Commander Phyllis Campbell, of Clifton Hill, at the Sep. 25. District Two meeting hosted by the Mercer, Ragan-Hickman American Legion Post 477.