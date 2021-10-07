Linn County 4H celebrates 4H Week

Linn County Leader

National 4H Week is a yearly celebration by millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni coming together to promote the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4H. The theme for this year’s National 4H Week is Find Your Spark and is a campaign created by National 4H Council to celebrate the resiliency of young people who have brought about significant innovations in agriculture and technology.

4H provides opportunities for youth to find their spark by providing educational opportunities, caring mentors, and service-learning opportunities. Youth choose their own path and are guided by volunteers with similar passions.

Linn County 4H will observe National 4H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4H youth in our community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.

“In Missouri 4H, we offer all youth the opportunity to find their spark! By providing educational programming in a wide variety of areas, we allow youth to pick their own path to success and become true leaders of today and tomorrow,” explains Lupita Fabregas, Director of Missouri 4H. “By providing caring adult mentors who have a passion about what they do, we are able to give youth hands-on experiences to help them on their spark.”

One of the most anticipated events of National 4H Week every year is the 4H STEM Challenge. The theme of this year’s event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part throughout October, is Galactic Quest. Developed by Clemson University, Galactic Quest explores the history of humans in space, the technology and resources needed for missions, and the obstacles humans encounter in orbit. Activities explore important STEM topics ranging from physics and engineering to computer science and space agriculture.

In Linn County, more than 250 4H youth and volunteers from the community are involved in 4H.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit http://www.4-h.org/ or contact the local MU Extension office in Linneus, 660-895-5123 or email linnco@missouri.edu.