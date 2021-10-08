Linn County Leader

The 2021 Friends of Marceline Carnegie Library Quilt and Fiber Arts Show was held at the Walsworth Community Center on Oct. 1-2. Results from the show are as follows.

Machine Quilted

Machine Quilted / All Over Design - 1st Place - Shirley Rodgers - "Walk About"

Machine Quilted / All Over Design - 2nd Place - Eloise Gosch - "Prairie Crossing"

Machine Quilted / All Over Design - 3rd Place - George Hess - "Taos"

Machine Quilted / Customized - 1st Place - Gail Brammer - "Yo-Yo Rows"

Machine Quilted / Customized - 2nd Place - Shirley Epperson - "Round Pegs in Square Holes Log Cabin"

Machine Quilted / Customized - 3rd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Heading Southwest"

Hand Quilted

Hand Quilted - 1st Place - Betty Tarpening - "Embroidered Flowers"

Hand Quilted - 2nd Place - Carol Logue - "Mickey"

Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt

Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt - 1st Place - Rozanne Johnson - "My Purple Garden"

Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt - 2nd Place - Heather Lindbloom - "Pieces of the Past"

Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt - 3rd Place - Carol Logue "Sunflowers"

One Needle

One Needle - 1st Place - Dolly Kempf - "Great Grandma"

One Needle - 2nd Place - Walter Veilleux (Allison Courtney) - "Summer Bed"

One Needle - 3rd Place - Dolly Kempf - "Puppy Love"

Baby/Juvenile Quilt

Baby / Juvenile - 1st Place - Eloise Gosch - "Ellies' Quilt"

Baby / Juvenile - 2nd Place - Wanda Sturguess - "Embroidery Baby Quilt"

Baby / Juvenile - 3rd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Tinkerbell"

Junior Entries

Junior Entries - 1st Place - Aeryn Fulton - "Floral Star Table Runner"

Junior Entries - 2nd Place - Kathleen Fulton - "Jean Table Runner"

Junior Entries - 3rd Place - Lucy Noker - "My First Embroidery Piece"

Home Decor

Home Décor - 1st Place - Twyila Moreland - "Miniature Quilts"

Home Décor - 2nd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Dollops of Daisies"

Home Décor - 3rd Place - Fay Lindbloom - "Grand Child's Love"

Handwork other than quilts

Handwork Other Than Quilting - 1st Place - Elaine Duncan - "From Fleece to Shawl"

Handwork Other Than Quilting - 3rd Place - Dolly Kempf - "Crochet Blanket Black and Gray"

Handwork Other Than Quilting - 2nd Place - Elaine Duncan - "Double Weave Shawl"

Quilt Challenge

Quilt Challenge - 1st Place - Debra Barnett - "Carnegie Library Honor Quilt"

Quilt Challenge - 2nd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Celebrating 100 Years"

Quilt Challenge - 3rd Place - Deloris Rodgers "100 Block Storybook Quilt"

Best of Show

Best of Show - Rozanne Johnson - "My Purple Garden"