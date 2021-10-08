2021 Friends of Marceline Carnegie Library Quilt and Fiber Arts Show
The 2021 Friends of Marceline Carnegie Library Quilt and Fiber Arts Show was held at the Walsworth Community Center on Oct. 1-2. Results from the show are as follows.
Machine Quilted
Machine Quilted / All Over Design - 1st Place - Shirley Rodgers - "Walk About"
Machine Quilted / All Over Design - 2nd Place - Eloise Gosch - "Prairie Crossing"
Machine Quilted / All Over Design - 3rd Place - George Hess - "Taos"
Machine Quilted / Customized - 1st Place - Gail Brammer - "Yo-Yo Rows"
Machine Quilted / Customized - 2nd Place - Shirley Epperson - "Round Pegs in Square Holes Log Cabin"
Machine Quilted / Customized - 3rd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Heading Southwest"
Hand Quilted
Hand Quilted - 1st Place - Betty Tarpening - "Embroidered Flowers"
Hand Quilted - 2nd Place - Carol Logue - "Mickey"
Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt
Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt - 1st Place - Rozanne Johnson - "My Purple Garden"
Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt - 2nd Place - Heather Lindbloom - "Pieces of the Past"
Appliqued / Embroidered Quilt - 3rd Place - Carol Logue "Sunflowers"
One Needle
One Needle - 1st Place - Dolly Kempf - "Great Grandma"
One Needle - 2nd Place - Walter Veilleux (Allison Courtney) - "Summer Bed"
One Needle - 3rd Place - Dolly Kempf - "Puppy Love"
Baby/Juvenile Quilt
Baby / Juvenile - 1st Place - Eloise Gosch - "Ellies' Quilt"
Baby / Juvenile - 2nd Place - Wanda Sturguess - "Embroidery Baby Quilt"
Baby / Juvenile - 3rd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Tinkerbell"
Junior Entries
Junior Entries - 1st Place - Aeryn Fulton - "Floral Star Table Runner"
Junior Entries - 2nd Place - Kathleen Fulton - "Jean Table Runner"
Junior Entries - 3rd Place - Lucy Noker - "My First Embroidery Piece"
Home Decor
Home Décor - 1st Place - Twyila Moreland - "Miniature Quilts"
Home Décor - 2nd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Dollops of Daisies"
Home Décor - 3rd Place - Fay Lindbloom - "Grand Child's Love"
Handwork other than quilts
Handwork Other Than Quilting - 1st Place - Elaine Duncan - "From Fleece to Shawl"
Handwork Other Than Quilting - 3rd Place - Dolly Kempf - "Crochet Blanket Black and Gray"
Handwork Other Than Quilting - 2nd Place - Elaine Duncan - "Double Weave Shawl"
Quilt Challenge
Quilt Challenge - 1st Place - Debra Barnett - "Carnegie Library Honor Quilt"
Quilt Challenge - 2nd Place - Phyllis Taylor - "Celebrating 100 Years"
Quilt Challenge - 3rd Place - Deloris Rodgers "100 Block Storybook Quilt"
Best of Show
Best of Show - Rozanne Johnson - "My Purple Garden"