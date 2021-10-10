Culp hired by Regional Missouri Financial Planning

Linn County Leader

Regional Missouri Financial Planning recently announced that Matt Culp has been hired as a Registered Financial Advisor to assist customers in identifying and pursuing their financial goals. Culp is originally from Kansas City and is a Truman State graduate. He is looking forward to relocating to Central Missouri with his family.

Culp joins Regional Missouri Financial Planning after serving as a Wealth Advisor for Community America Financial Solutions and brings with him 16 years of experience in the Financial Services industry. His career has been centered on carefully listening to customer’s financial goals and then developing a solid plan focused on working toward those objectives.

"Regional Missouri Financial Planning has set a high bar for the level of financial planning and guidance it provides its customers. I consider it a privilege to be trusted to help our clients build, manage, and preserve their wealth through custom financial plans. My wife, two sons and I are excited to join a phenomenal community. The Regional Missouri Financial Planning team and I invite you to stop by for a visit." Culp said.