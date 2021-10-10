Health department offers low cost blood draws

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Health Department is offering low cost blood draws from 7-10 a.m., Oct. 22, at the health department, located at 635 S. Main St., in Brookfield.

The blood draws will be done by appointment only, with only 30 time slots open.

Those attending will be asked to park in the back of the health department and wait in their vehicle until a staff members comes to get them. Masks are required and anyone with an appointment is asked to call and cancel the appointment if they are sick the day of the blood draw.

Call 660-258-7251 and ask for Amber to schedule an appointment.

The following tests are available, CMP, $10; Lipids, $5; CBC, $5; PSA, $10; A1C,$10; TSH, $5; Thyroid Panel, $15; Vitamin B12, $12; Vitamin D, $12. There is also a draw fee of $10.

Bring exact cash or check. The health department is unable to draw blood for those with Medicare or Medicaid.