Prosecutor hosts training

Linn County Leader

Training hosted by the Linn County Prosecutor Shiante McMahon about investigating and prosecuting of sexual assualt cases, was completed.

According to a press release from McMahon, on April 12 her office hosted a training titled the “Investigation and Prosecution of Sexual Assault Cases.” The training was well-attended and based upon the feedback provided in that training, a second training was developed.

On Sept. 30, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney hosted Part II of the “Investigation and Prosecution of Sexual Assault Cases.” This training focused on practical exercises and how agencies work together to advocate for the victims and survivors of sexual assaults.

The training was presented by the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services (MOPS). The trainers were Investigators from the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, Deputy Fogarty of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecutors from MOPS, Grundy County and Linn County. The training was attended by victim advocates, forensic interviewers, investigators and law enforcement.