Vendors wanted

Linn County Leader

Vendors are wanted for a variety of local events.

The Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce s sponsoring Doe's Night Out on Nov. 13 at the Locust Creek Event Center. Retail shops or home based businesses! Booth/vendor fee $25. Contact Tammy Amer -Brookfield Chamber of Commerce or Missouri Land And Farm; Tawyna McLaury-Hair Express; Jackie Roberts-Regional Missouri Bank-Marceline; or Pam Davis- Citizens Bank and Trust-Brookfield.

The annual Holiday Craft Frenzy will be held Nov. 17 at the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline. Those interested in selling their handmade items only should call the center at 376-2249.

If your non-profit group or organizations is hosting an event where vendors are needed, submit the information to news@linncountyleader.com.